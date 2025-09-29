Union Minister Puri Inaugurates 5th Women's Hockey Championship

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri officially launched the 5th Hockey India Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at New Delhi's Shivaji Stadium on Monday.

The event saw attendance from Indian Oil Chairman AS Sahney and Hockey India's President, Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, along with numerous federation members, coaches, and students. Highlighting the intersection of sports and Indian Oil's commitments, Minister Puri commended oil firms' investment in national athletes, enhancing the nation's both sporting reputation and economic muscle.

Minister Puri reflected on the storied history of Indian hockey, naming icons like Harbinder Singh and Zafar Iqbal as personal influences since childhood. He celebrated the advancements of India's women's hockey team on the global stage, commending players who have carried the national flag high and inspired generations. Minister Puri also emphasized the integral values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that parallel success across domains.

Minister Puri attributed India's sports renaissance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, citing initiatives such as Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for creating robust support and infrastructure for athletes. Extending his best wishes, he encouraged all 11 teams to compete with integrity, aspiring for the tournament to ignite dreams and foster unity for brighter sporting prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)