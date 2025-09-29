Left Menu

Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his 10th final of the season at the Japan Open with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win over Casper Ruud. He will face Taylor Fritz next, eyeing an eighth title this year after already clinching the US Open Grand Slam.

29-09-2025
Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a stunning display at the Japan Open, Carlos Alcaraz overcame a challenging start to secure his place in the tournament final with a hard-fought victory against Casper Ruud. The Spanish tennis sensation, currently ranked number one in the world, delivered an impressive come-from-behind performance to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

With this victory, Alcaraz achieved his 66th win this year, exceeding his previous career-best and earning a shot at his eighth title of the season. Alcaraz, fresh off his US Open triumph, is now set to face Taylor Fritz in the final, making it his 10th appearance in a season final tournament.

Reflecting on the match, Alcaraz shared the emotional challenges faced on the court but emphasized his determination and tactical adjustments they made to secure the win. He acknowledged Fritz as a formidable opponent, highlighting their recent practice sessions in Japan, giving him insight into the upcoming challenge in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

