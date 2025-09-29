Left Menu

India Claims Asia Cup Glory: Top Performers Shine Under Pressure

India triumphed in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, with standout performances from players like Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan highlighted key contributors, praising their decisive roles in the victory. India's spinners and top batting order played pivotal roles in securing the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:46 IST
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded the standout performers for the 'Men in Blue'. Notable mentions in his list were young batting stars Tilak Varma and the tournament's highest run-getter, Abhishek Sharma.

Irfan praised Varun Chakravarthy's comeback ability as India's mystery spinner, highlighting his seven wickets in six matches. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav topped the tournament's wicket charts, with his decisive 4/30 spell against Pakistan causing a crucial collapse of their lineup.

With Tilak Varma's patient 69* and Shivam Dube's dynamic performances under pressure, India secured their second T20I Asia Cup title. Rinku Singh sealed the game with a decisive hit, bringing India's overall Asia Cup title tally to nine. Irfan emphasized the potential leadership that Varma displays on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

