Dabang Delhi KC Secures Thrilling Win Over Haryana Steelers in PKL

Dabang Delhi KC edged out Haryana Steelers 38-37 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match in Chennai. Ashu Malik's Super 10 performance led Delhi to victory despite Haryana's late comeback, highlighted by Jaideep's High Five and Vinay's 18 points. Delhi remains atop the table with eight wins.

Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers in action. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dabang Delhi KC secured a thrilling victory over Haryana Steelers, winning 38-37 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12. The match, full of excitement from start to finish, saw Ashu Malik's Super 10 drive Delhi's dominance. Despite a late resurgence by the Steelers, marked by Jaideep's High Five and Vinay's 18 impressive points, Delhi held firm to claim victory, according to a PKL press release.

The opening period unfolded as a gripping contest between defending champions Haryana Steelers and the table-topping Dabang Delhi. With both sides exchanging raids evenly, the scores remained locked at 8-8 at the 10-minute mark. Notable performances from Ashu Malik and Vinay kept the audience engaged. Further contributions from Neeraj Narwal and Vishal Tate ensured the match remained closely contested.

Dabang Delhi gained an upper hand in the second quarter. Ashu's sharp raids, combined with vital defensive support from Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal, turned the tide. Delhi's strategy enforced an 'ALL OUT' on Haryana, providing a substantial lead. By halftime, Delhi had stretched its lead to 19-13, bolstered by Ashu's consistent scoring and Fazel Atrachali's key tackle.

