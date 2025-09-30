Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

Under the bright lights of Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 kicked off with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu winning the toss and opting to field against hosts India. The Women in Blue, led by seasoned skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, are eyeing their maiden 50-over World Cup victory.

Reflecting on the significance of playing at home, Kaur emphasized the importance of enjoying the game rather than succumbing to pressure. This edition of the World Cup is set to unfold across five venues, spanning Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, from September 30 to November 2.

Sri Lanka's captain expressed confidence in her bowling lineup, despite acknowledging the favorable batting conditions. India, meanwhile, set their sights on achieving a competitive score with a mix of spin and pace, hoping to capitalize on local support.

(With inputs from agencies.)