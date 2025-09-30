PSG Faces Injury Crisis for Champions League Showdown at Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain is set to tackle Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but they'll do so with a notably weakened squad. Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered a thigh injury, is one of the absentees hurting PSG's forward line.

The absence of Kvaratskhelia is a significant blow as he was substituted at halftime during PSG's recent match against Auxerre. Meanwhile, promising updates include midfielder duo Vitinha and João Neves rejoining the lineup following their recoveries.

PSG will also face the challenge without stars like Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and forward Désiré Doué. Both are recovering from injuries sustained while on national duty with France. Captain Marquinhos remains on the sidelines, further compounding the club's injury woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)