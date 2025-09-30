South Africa's T20I Series Trimmed Amid World Cup Clash

South Africa's home T20I series against the West Indies has been shortened from five matches to three due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming T20 World Cup. The World Cup, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka, necessitated the change, affecting the initial fixture list that spanned from January 27 to February 6. As a result, the series will now conclude on January 31 to accommodate the World Cup support period.

With the new schedule, Newlands in Cape Town and Buffalo Park in East London will no longer host any matches. Instead, the T20Is will take place at Boland Park in Paarl, SuperSport Park in Centurion, and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 27, 29, and 31. The series will not include any ODIs and the final T20I will serve as the annual 'Pink Day' match, raising funds for breast cancer awareness as the South African team dons pink.

In preparation for the under-19 World Cup, South Africa has added three under-19 ODIs against India, set in Benoni from January 3 to 7. Meanwhile, as part of their international commitments, the Proteas will play a series of all-format matches in Pakistan and India. The limited number of home games is attributed to ongoing preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, prompting the development of drop-in pitches across the nation. The domestic scene will be dominated by the fourth edition of the SA20 tournament, starting this December.

