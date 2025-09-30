Rain Disruptions Impact Women's World Cup Opener
The Women's World Cup opener between India and Sri Lanka experienced significant delays due to rain. Initially set for 48 overs, the match was reduced to 47-overs-a-side. Play was halted with India's score at 210/6 due to a persistent drizzle, following an earlier 80-minute rain delay.
The Women's World Cup opener faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as rain halted the clash between India and Sri Lanka. Originally a 48-overs-a-side match, conditions forced the game to be reduced to 47 overs per side.
Persistent drizzle caused a second stoppage, bringing the game's continuity into question. By the time play was halted again, India had reached 210/6 in 40 overs.
The match had already seen an 80-minute rain delay earlier, complicating the tournament's initial fixture and putting weather in the spotlight.
