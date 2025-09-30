Rain Disruptions Impact Women's World Cup Opener

The Women's World Cup opener faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as rain halted the clash between India and Sri Lanka. Originally a 48-overs-a-side match, conditions forced the game to be reduced to 47 overs per side.

Persistent drizzle caused a second stoppage, bringing the game's continuity into question. By the time play was halted again, India had reached 210/6 in 40 overs.

The match had already seen an 80-minute rain delay earlier, complicating the tournament's initial fixture and putting weather in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)