Jesse Lingard Leads FC Seoul to Victory in Asian Champions League Clash

Jesse Lingard played a crucial role in FC Seoul's triumphant 3-0 victory against Thailand's Buriram United, guiding his team to their first win in the Asian Champions League's Elite group phase. The match took place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.

As captain, Lingard, a former Manchester United and England player, led by example, with goals scored by teammates Choi Jun, Jeong Seung-won, and Lucas Silva. Their efforts catapulted FC Seoul to four points from their opening two matches. Lingard expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting the initial challenges posed by Buriram United's compact defense.

Choi's goal in the 38th minute set FC Seoul on the path to victory, and goals from Jeong and Silva sealed the deal, reflecting their dominance. Meanwhile, in another league match, Shanghai Port's Gabrielzinho salvaged a draw against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, while Chengdu Rongcheng secured their first continental win.

(With inputs from agencies.)