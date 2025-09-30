Controversy Unravels at Asia Cup: India's Victory Marred by Trophy Tussle

In a turn of events that overshadowed India's Asia Cup win, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi drew criticism by withholding congratulations to the victorious team during an ACC meeting. BCCI sources revealed that Naqvi extended his best wishes to Nepal and Mongolia instead, following their recent accomplishments in international cricket.

The Indian team, which dominated the Asia Cup with an unbeaten run, refused the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister. Following protocol at the award ceremony, Indian players bypassed Naqvi, receiving personal accolades from other dignitaries. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha accepted the runners-up prize from Naqvi.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced India's refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi, citing diplomatic strains between the countries. Concerns of this move persist as India plans to protest Naqvi's actions at the upcoming ICC conference, standing firm on principles of sportsmanship and national dignity.

