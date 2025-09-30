Left Menu

Golden Night for India at World Para Athletics Championships

Sumit Antil and Sandip Singh Sargar bag gold medals for India in the F64 and F44 Javelin Throw finals, respectively, at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. With the presence of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Antil set a new meet record with a throw of 71.37m.

Updated: 30-09-2025 22:04 IST
Sumit Antil. (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
In a stellar evening for Indian athletics, Paralympic stars Sumit Antil and Sandip Singh Sargar clinched gold medals in the F64 and F44 Javelin Throw finals, respectively, at the World Para Athletics Championships held at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. The event, graced by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, was a testament to India's burgeoning prowess in para sports.

Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic champion, broke his own championship record with a remarkable throw of 71.37m, securing his third World Championships gold. Meanwhile, Sandip Singh Sargar spearheaded India's 1-2 finish in the F44 Javelin Throw, achieving a throw of 62.82m, further bolstering India's medal tally.

The evening also witnessed several records, including Magdalena Andruszkiewicz's new World Record in the women's 100m T72 and Brazil's dominance in the medals count. India's impressive performance places them fourth on the medals table, with promising achievements in Javelin competitions leading the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

