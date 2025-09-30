Left Menu

India's Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships

India continues its impressive performance at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, led by Srihari Nataraj's bronze in the Men's 100m Freestyle and Rohit B Benedicton's silver in Men's 50m Butterfly. With a total of nine medals so far, India's swimmers are making waves on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:45 IST
India's Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships
Srihari Nataraj. (Photo/SFI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the third day of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Indian swim sensation Srihari Nataraj added to his medal tally by securing a bronze in the Men's 100m Freestyle event. This achievement marked his fifth medal in the championships, reflecting a consistent performance with three individual and two relay medals.

Displaying strategic prowess in lane five, Nataraj was third at the 50m mark, trailing China's Haoyu Wang and Qatar's Ali Tamer Hassan. Despite fierce competition, Nataraj held his ground to finish at 49.96 seconds, expressing satisfaction with his podium finish. 'I've had a good season this year, and I think training has been going really well,' said Nataraj.

Meanwhile, Rohit B Benedicton excelled in the Men's 50m Butterfly, clinching silver with a time of 23.89 seconds, narrowly trailing Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin. The women's team also showed promise, with Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shashidhara Rujula reaching the finals in the Women's 100m Freestyle. However, they finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India
2
Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
4
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025