India's Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships

On the third day of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Indian swim sensation Srihari Nataraj added to his medal tally by securing a bronze in the Men's 100m Freestyle event. This achievement marked his fifth medal in the championships, reflecting a consistent performance with three individual and two relay medals.

Displaying strategic prowess in lane five, Nataraj was third at the 50m mark, trailing China's Haoyu Wang and Qatar's Ali Tamer Hassan. Despite fierce competition, Nataraj held his ground to finish at 49.96 seconds, expressing satisfaction with his podium finish. 'I've had a good season this year, and I think training has been going really well,' said Nataraj.

Meanwhile, Rohit B Benedicton excelled in the Men's 50m Butterfly, clinching silver with a time of 23.89 seconds, narrowly trailing Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin. The women's team also showed promise, with Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shashidhara Rujula reaching the finals in the Women's 100m Freestyle. However, they finished sixth and eighth, respectively.