Left Menu

England Lions Set to Roar Down Under: Squad Announced for Australian Tour

England Lions announce an 18-man squad for their November tour of Australia. The squad includes four Test-capped players and features promising talents making their debut. The tour will provide invaluable experience against top-tier teams, with matches planned in Perth, Canberra, and Brisbane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:09 IST
England Lions Set to Roar Down Under: Squad Announced for Australian Tour
England's Rehan Ahmed in action. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England Lions have unveiled an 18-member squad for their upcoming tour of Australia scheduled for later this year. Set to convene in early November, the team will compete in several matches across Perth, Canberra, and Brisbane. According to the ECB, the squad boasts four players with Test caps, including Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Fisher, Tom Hartley, and Josh Hull. In addition to them, Sonny Baker and Jordan Cox have international experience in limited-overs formats.

This tour marks the first Lions call-up for Thomas Rew, captain of England's Under-19 team, alongside newcomers Matthew Revis and the Glamorgan duo Ben Kellaway and Asa Tribe. Andrew Flintoff, Head Coach of the England Lions, expressed enthusiasm about the squad's composition, highlighting the immense talent and the opportunity to face challenging conditions. He underscored the potential learning curve this tour provides, particularly in preparation for an away Ashes series.

The Lions will engage in development camps in October at ECB's Performance Centre before heading down under. Upon arrival in Perth, they will compete against England Men in a three-day warm-up from November 13 to 15 at Lilac Hill, leading into the first men's Ashes Test at Optus Stadium. A four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI and subsequent fixtures in Canberra and Brisbane round out their schedule.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India
2
Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
4
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025