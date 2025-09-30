Left Menu

Reebok Stands Firm Amidst Logo Removal Claims

Reebok has refuted claims from Israeli media that it requested its logo be removed from Israel Football Association jerseys. The sports brand maintains its commitment to the IFA, emphasizing its role as a cultural unifier, and confirmed ongoing display of its logo on team kits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reebok has categorically denied allegations that it sought to have its logo removed from jerseys of the Israel Football Association (IFA) teams. This statement comes in response to reports by Israeli media suggesting the contrary.

A Reebok spokesperson told Reuters that the brand takes pride in its history of uniting cultures through sports and reaffirmed its ongoing support for the IFA. 'We will continue to honor our brand's and our local licensee's commitment to the IFA. We don't do politics; we do sport,' the spokesperson clarified.

The IFA corroborated Reebok's statement, confirming that the company's logo will remain visible on team kits during international matches. This resolution follows the decision by Puma, another German sportswear giant, to end its sponsorship of Israel's national football team at the end of 2023, which it had decided on a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

