Reebok Stands Firm Amidst Logo Removal Claims

Reebok has categorically denied allegations that it sought to have its logo removed from jerseys of the Israel Football Association (IFA) teams. This statement comes in response to reports by Israeli media suggesting the contrary.

A Reebok spokesperson told Reuters that the brand takes pride in its history of uniting cultures through sports and reaffirmed its ongoing support for the IFA. 'We will continue to honor our brand's and our local licensee's commitment to the IFA. We don't do politics; we do sport,' the spokesperson clarified.

The IFA corroborated Reebok's statement, confirming that the company's logo will remain visible on team kits during international matches. This resolution follows the decision by Puma, another German sportswear giant, to end its sponsorship of Israel's national football team at the end of 2023, which it had decided on a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)