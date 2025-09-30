Left Menu

Deepa Malik Celebrates Birthday As World Para Athletics Meet Thrills in New Delhi

India's Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik celebrated her 55th birthday at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, expressing pride at India's para-sports progress. The event featured remarkable performances, including gold medals for Sumit Antil and Sandip Singh Sargar, enhancing India's standing in the championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:53 IST
Deepa Malik. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment of pride and achievement, India's celebrated Paralympian Deepa Malik marked her 55th birthday while attending the World Para Athletics Championships at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. As the country's first-ever female Paralympic medalist, Malik expressed her delight at the spectacular progress India has made in the field of para-sports.

During a conversation with ANI, Malik highlighted the transformative journey of Indian para-athletes. She noted that paperwork for hosting such major events began during her tenure as president of the Paralympic Committee of India and has now come to fruition under the leadership of Devendra Jhajaria, her successor.

Exceptional performances at the championship included Sumit Antil setting a new meet record in the F64 Javelin Throw and Sandip Singh Sargar's impressive showing in the F44 category, both contributing greatly to India's medal tally. Meanwhile, international athletes achieved their own milestones, with new world records and fierce competition underscoring the event's global prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

