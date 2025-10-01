Napheesa Collier Slams WNBA Leadership Over Officiating

In a post-season media conference, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier criticized WNBA leadership, including Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, describing their attitude as 'tone-deaf and dismissive'. Her comments follow a controversial no-call in a crucial game where she suffered an injury.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve also lashed out at the officials, resulting in a one-game suspension and a $15,000 fine. Collier stated that officiating inconsistency damages the sport's integrity, as unresolved issues persist.

The criticism arises amidst challenging collective bargaining negotiations, with Collier, a players' union VP, advocating for change as the WNBA Finals approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)