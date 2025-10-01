Al-Ittihad's Stumble in Asian Champions League: Shabab Al-Ahli Seizes Victory

Al-Ittihad endured a second consecutive defeat in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday, as Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi clinched a 1-0 victory for Shabab Al-Ahli against the embattled Saudi Pro League champions in Jeddah. The loss, which involved high-profile players such as Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante, followed the recent dismissal of coach Laurent Blanc.

Saeid Ezatolahi netted the only goal of the match five minutes before halftime, heading home Federico Cartabia's corner from the right. Al-Ittihad's current standing in the league is precarious, sitting in 11th place. A finish within the top eight is required to advance to the knockout rounds in March.

Al-Ittihad defender Mario Mitaj expressed the team's intent to rebound, saying, "We will come back stronger... and apologize to our fans." Meanwhile, Shabab Al-Ahli progresses to four points on the table, trailing leaders Al-Hilal. On the same night, Sharjah FC earned a 1-1 draw with Al-Sadd in Doha, with Brazilian striker Caio Lucas scoring the equalizer.

