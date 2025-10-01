Left Menu

Al-Ittihad's Stumble in Asian Champions League: Shabab Al-Ahli Seizes Victory

Al-Ittihad faced a tough 1-0 loss against Shabab Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League, with Saeid Ezatolahi scoring the decisive goal. Despite featuring star players like Karim Benzema, the team struggled under interim boss Hassan Khalifa. The defeat leaves Al-Ittihad in a precarious position in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 02:09 IST
Al-Ittihad's Stumble in Asian Champions League: Shabab Al-Ahli Seizes Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Ittihad endured a second consecutive defeat in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday, as Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi clinched a 1-0 victory for Shabab Al-Ahli against the embattled Saudi Pro League champions in Jeddah. The loss, which involved high-profile players such as Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante, followed the recent dismissal of coach Laurent Blanc.

Saeid Ezatolahi netted the only goal of the match five minutes before halftime, heading home Federico Cartabia's corner from the right. Al-Ittihad's current standing in the league is precarious, sitting in 11th place. A finish within the top eight is required to advance to the knockout rounds in March.

Al-Ittihad defender Mario Mitaj expressed the team's intent to rebound, saying, "We will come back stronger... and apologize to our fans." Meanwhile, Shabab Al-Ahli progresses to four points on the table, trailing leaders Al-Hilal. On the same night, Sharjah FC earned a 1-1 draw with Al-Sadd in Doha, with Brazilian striker Caio Lucas scoring the equalizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigation Launched into Race-Based Employment Practices at Des Moines Schools

Investigation Launched into Race-Based Employment Practices at Des Moines Sc...

 Global
2
Trinidad and Tobago Secures U.S. Backing for Cross-Border Energy Ventures

Trinidad and Tobago Secures U.S. Backing for Cross-Border Energy Ventures

 Global
3
Nuclear Tensions at Zaporizhzhia: Power Struggles and International Intervention

Nuclear Tensions at Zaporizhzhia: Power Struggles and International Interven...

 Global
4
Tensions Rise As Houthis Target Dutch Cargo Ship

Tensions Rise As Houthis Target Dutch Cargo Ship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025