Left Menu

Ali Riley Bids Farewell to Football

Former New Zealand captain Ali Riley announces retirement from football, citing a chronic nerve injury. Riley, 37, is set to retire at the end of the U.S. National Women's Soccer League season. With 163 caps, she is a celebrated figure in New Zealand's football history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:51 IST
Ali Riley Bids Farewell to Football

Ali Riley, the former New Zealand football captain, has announced her retirement from the sport as the current U.S. National Women's Soccer League season concludes. The 37-year-old defender has faced a prolonged battle with a chronic nerve injury, limiting her play since her unexpected withdrawal from New Zealand's team before last year's Paris Olympics.

Riley, who was born in Los Angeles, took to social media to express her pride in ending her career in her hometown. In her post, she reflected on both the challenges and the deep affection she developed over three decades on the field.

Having represented New Zealand 163 times since her first match in 2007, Riley stands as the nation's second-most capped player, following Ria Percival. Her leadership was pivotal during New Zealand's historic victory against Norway in the 2023 Women's World Cup at Eden Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

 Global
2
Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

 Global
3
Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

 Global
4
GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025