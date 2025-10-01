Ali Riley Bids Farewell to Football

Ali Riley, the former New Zealand football captain, has announced her retirement from the sport as the current U.S. National Women's Soccer League season concludes. The 37-year-old defender has faced a prolonged battle with a chronic nerve injury, limiting her play since her unexpected withdrawal from New Zealand's team before last year's Paris Olympics.

Riley, who was born in Los Angeles, took to social media to express her pride in ending her career in her hometown. In her post, she reflected on both the challenges and the deep affection she developed over three decades on the field.

Having represented New Zealand 163 times since her first match in 2007, Riley stands as the nation's second-most capped player, following Ria Percival. Her leadership was pivotal during New Zealand's historic victory against Norway in the 2023 Women's World Cup at Eden Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)