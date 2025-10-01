James Slipper: A Legendary Career in Rugby Bows Out

Australia's most-capped test player, James Slipper, is set to retire from international rugby following the final Rugby Championship match against New Zealand on Saturday. His departure marks the end of a record-breaking 16-year career, punctuated by his milestone 150th cap in Auckland, placing him among rugby's elite figures.

Slipper, 36, will conclude his Wallabies career right where it began, in Perth. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed immense pride in representing Australia. Slipper's leadership and resilience have been lauded by coaches, with his experience spanning four World Cups and two British & Irish Lions series.

Despite challenges, including a suspension in 2018, Slipper revitalized his career and continued to be a key asset to the team. As Australia eyes victory in the Rugby Championship, Slipper remains focused on ending on a high note, underscoring his enduring commitment to the Wallabies.

(With inputs from agencies.)