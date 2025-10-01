Gael Monfils Announces Retirement, Reflects on Illustrious Career

Gael Monfils, a renowned name in tennis and former world No. 6, has announced his impending retirement set for the conclusion of the 2026 season. At 39, the charismatic French star shared his plans on social media, reflecting on a career spanning over two decades. Known for his dynamic play and athletic prowess, Monfils has cherished every moment since turning professional at 18.

Despite suggesting he might not claim a Grand Slam victory in his final year, Monfils expressed no regrets. He feels incredibly fortunate to have played alongside legendary names such as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray. A key figure among the 'Musketeers' of French tennis, Monfils marked a remarkable achievement by becoming the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title in January.

His victory in Auckland, New Zealand added a 13th trophy to his career collection, twenty years after his first triumph. Currently ranked 53rd, Monfils, married to Ukrainian player Elena Svitolina and father to their daughter, continues to feel the support of his fans, which he treasures deeply. His passionate supporters are a constant source of motivation on and off the court.