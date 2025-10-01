India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama
India, fresh off a controversial Asia Cup victory, shifts focus to test cricket with a series against a weakened West Indies squad. Despite the Asia Cup presentation snub, India is eager to play hard, strategic cricket in the upcoming matches. West Indies faces challenges with injuries and aims to rebuild.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:18 IST
After securing a dramatic win in the Asia Cup, India's cricket team is ready to switch to test cricket against West Indies, starting this Thursday.
Despite the controversy over the Asia Cup trophy presentation, Shubman Gill emphasized focus, citing mental rather than technical challenges in transitioning back to test cricket.
West Indies, dealing with injuries and recent setbacks, hopes to turn its fortunes around with a bolstered squad. Their coach, Darren Sammy, has expressed confidence in new selections tailored to subcontinent conditions.
