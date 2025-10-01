India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

After securing a dramatic win in the Asia Cup, India's cricket team is ready to switch to test cricket against West Indies, starting this Thursday.

Despite the controversy over the Asia Cup trophy presentation, Shubman Gill emphasized focus, citing mental rather than technical challenges in transitioning back to test cricket.

West Indies, dealing with injuries and recent setbacks, hopes to turn its fortunes around with a bolstered squad. Their coach, Darren Sammy, has expressed confidence in new selections tailored to subcontinent conditions.