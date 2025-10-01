Left Menu

India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

India, fresh off a controversial Asia Cup victory, shifts focus to test cricket with a series against a weakened West Indies squad. Despite the Asia Cup presentation snub, India is eager to play hard, strategic cricket in the upcoming matches. West Indies faces challenges with injuries and aims to rebuild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:18 IST
India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After securing a dramatic win in the Asia Cup, India's cricket team is ready to switch to test cricket against West Indies, starting this Thursday.

Despite the controversy over the Asia Cup trophy presentation, Shubman Gill emphasized focus, citing mental rather than technical challenges in transitioning back to test cricket.

West Indies, dealing with injuries and recent setbacks, hopes to turn its fortunes around with a bolstered squad. Their coach, Darren Sammy, has expressed confidence in new selections tailored to subcontinent conditions.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025