Left Menu

Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster P Iniyan from Tamil Nadu won the 62nd National Chess Championship, remaining unbeaten through 11 rounds. He scored nine points and secured victories over notable players, including GM Deepan Chakkravarthy. Iniyan's triumph also extends to the national Rapid title, leading him to an international competitive platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:26 IST
Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious
  • Country:
  • India

Grandmaster P Iniyan of Tamil Nadu clinched the title at the 62nd National Chess Championship held this Wednesday, showcasing an undefeated performance over 11 rounds.

Competing as the top-seed, Iniyan accumulated nine points after achieving seven wins and four draws. He triumphed over prominent competitors like IM Harsh Suresh, GM Deepan Chakkravarthy, and GM Sasikiran Krishnan, who secured the third position.

In the 10-day event, featuring 394 chess players from across India, Iniyan maintained his lead over notable adversaries, ensuring his victory by superior tie-break results. This success, combined with his earlier National Rapid Championship win, positions Iniyan for future international competitions as his rating surpasses 2600.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global
2
Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Presidential Intervention for His Release

Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Presidential Intervention for ...

 India
3
Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

 India
4
Shutdown Standoff: A Nation Held Hostage

Shutdown Standoff: A Nation Held Hostage

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025