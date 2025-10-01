Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster P Iniyan of Tamil Nadu clinched the title at the 62nd National Chess Championship held this Wednesday, showcasing an undefeated performance over 11 rounds.

Competing as the top-seed, Iniyan accumulated nine points after achieving seven wins and four draws. He triumphed over prominent competitors like IM Harsh Suresh, GM Deepan Chakkravarthy, and GM Sasikiran Krishnan, who secured the third position.

In the 10-day event, featuring 394 chess players from across India, Iniyan maintained his lead over notable adversaries, ensuring his victory by superior tie-break results. This success, combined with his earlier National Rapid Championship win, positions Iniyan for future international competitions as his rating surpasses 2600.

(With inputs from agencies.)