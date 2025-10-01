China Dominates as India Celebrates Historic Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships 2025

On the concluding day of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025, China showcased unrivaled dominance, clinching a total of 49 medals, including 38 gold, at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. Wednesday's events affirmed China's supremacy, marking it as the overall champion of the tournament.

For India, the championships were historic as they ended their campaign with 13 medals, achieving their best performance in the Asian Aquatics setting. The Indian team's success was highlighted by the acquisition of four bronze medals by athletes Bhavya Sachdeva, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, and the Men's relay team on the final day, securing the country ninth place overall.

Japan and Hong Kong secured the second and third places with medal tallies at 18 and 14, respectively. Among individual feats, Bhavya Sachdeva earned recognition in the Women's 400m Freestyle, while Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj made remarkable strides in their respective categories. The Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay concluded the day with a gripping finish, affirming India's prominent presence in the competition.