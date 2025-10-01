Premier League's Growth vs. EFL's Sustainability: A Revenue Tug-Of-War

Birmingham City co-owner Tom Wagner emphasized that any wealth redistribution deal between the Premier League (PL) and the English Football League (EFL) should not weaken England's top-flight competitiveness. Wagner, alongside NFL star Tom Brady, addressed this issue at the Leaders sports business conference, suggesting that the PL still has room for international revenue growth, benefiting the entire football pyramid.

Wagner hopes for Birmingham City's rise to the Premier League elite while navigating ongoing discussions about wealth distribution. The EFL rejected a supposedly credible proposal from the Premier League, West Ham's Karren Brady said, which was denied by the EFL, who confirmed only brief resumed discussions. Wagner believes that protecting top clubs' value is crucial to sustain international competitiveness.

The British government may enforce an agreement through its new independent football regulator if ongoing talks fail. Wagner insists that global expansion of football can occur without increasing players' workload, advocating broader content distribution to grow sports reach and subsequently its revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)