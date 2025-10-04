Left Menu

Marseille Triumphs Over Metz: Climbs to Ligue 1 Summit

Marseille secured a 3-0 victory over Metz, marking their fourth consecutive win and placing them at the top of Ligue 1. Igor Paixão was instrumental with a deflected goal, while Denmark's Matt O'Riley added a second. The match saw brief crowd trouble but resumed quickly.

Updated: 04-10-2025 23:02 IST
Marseille continued their impressive form in Ligue 1, securing a 3-0 victory over Metz on Saturday, pushing them to the top of the table based on goal difference.

Brazilian winger Igor Paixão opened the scoring early in the second half, netting with a deflected shot following a pass from young talent Robinio Vaz. Danish midfielder Matt O'Riley doubled Marseille's lead, expertly finishing after a build-up with forward Amine Gouiri, who later assisted O'Riley again for the third goal.

The match was briefly interrupted due to crowd trouble, but players from both sides helped restore order. Meanwhile, Metz's winless streak stretches to seven games this season.

