Thrills and Spills at Asian Aquatics: Singapore Stumps India in Water Polo Opener

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 offered an action-filled weekend at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex with thrilling water polo and artistic swimming events. Indian water polo teams faced a challenging start, suffering defeats to Singapore in both men's and women's categories on the opening day.

In the Men's Group B, Singapore secured a dominant 20-8 victory over India. Despite a promising start by India, Singapore capitalized on errors to take control. Captain Rajandra Sanjiv and See Tien Ee led Singapore with four goals each, while Sarang Ravindra and Praveen Gopinathan scored twice for India.

The Women's Group A match saw Singapore overpowering India 23-10, with Yap Jingxuan scoring an impressive seven goals. Thailand narrowly defeated Kazakhstan 14-12 in Women's Group B, while Iran achieved a balanced 14-9 win over China in Men's Group A. Meanwhile, Japan showcased their prowess, overpowering Thailand 24-12 in Men's Group B.