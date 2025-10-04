Left Menu

Thrills and Spills at Asian Aquatics: Singapore Stumps India in Water Polo Opener

The Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 showcased thrilling water polo action as Singapore handed India defeats in both men's and women's matches. Kazakhstan celebrated gold in artistic swimming, while Iran triumphed over China in men's water polo. Japan secured a decisive victory against Thailand, marking an action-packed day at the championships.

Updated: 04-10-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:04 IST
Players competing during 11th Asian Aquatics Championships (Photo: SFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 offered an action-filled weekend at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex with thrilling water polo and artistic swimming events. Indian water polo teams faced a challenging start, suffering defeats to Singapore in both men's and women's categories on the opening day.

In the Men's Group B, Singapore secured a dominant 20-8 victory over India. Despite a promising start by India, Singapore capitalized on errors to take control. Captain Rajandra Sanjiv and See Tien Ee led Singapore with four goals each, while Sarang Ravindra and Praveen Gopinathan scored twice for India.

The Women's Group A match saw Singapore overpowering India 23-10, with Yap Jingxuan scoring an impressive seven goals. Thailand narrowly defeated Kazakhstan 14-12 in Women's Group B, while Iran achieved a balanced 14-9 win over China in Men's Group A. Meanwhile, Japan showcased their prowess, overpowering Thailand 24-12 in Men's Group B.

