Wade Ormsby Clinches Victory at Jakarta International Championship

Wade Ormsby from Australia seized victory at the Jakarta International Championship, outplaying Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent in a tense sudden-death play-off. The win marked Ormsby's fifth on the Asian Tour.

Both Ormsby and Vincent completed their rounds with scores of -12, but Vincent's critical error, finding water on the play-off hole, handed Ormsby the win. India's Gaganjeet Bhullar, despite early promise, couldn't maintain form, dropping crucial shots.

This triumph adds another feather to Ormsby's cap following his win at the International Series Thailand. The Tour now proceeds to Manila for the next challenge set to unfold from October 23-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)