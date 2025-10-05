Left Menu

Wade Ormsby Clinches Victory at Jakarta International Championship

Australian golfer Wade Ormsby triumphed in the Jakarta International Championship after a sudden-death play-off against Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent. Despite a strong start, India's Gaganjeet Bhullar faded with critical errors, allowing Ormsby to secure his fifth Asian Tour victory. The next event heads to Manila for the International Series Philippines.

05-10-2025
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Both Ormsby and Vincent completed their rounds with scores of -12, but Vincent's critical error, finding water on the play-off hole, handed Ormsby the win. India's Gaganjeet Bhullar, despite early promise, couldn't maintain form, dropping crucial shots.

This triumph adds another feather to Ormsby's cap following his win at the International Series Thailand. The Tour now proceeds to Manila for the next challenge set to unfold from October 23-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

