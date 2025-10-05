McLaren Triumphs at Singapore GP as Russell Dominates

In a thrilling display at the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren was crowned Formula 1's top team, as George Russell emerged victorious on Sunday. McLaren's triumph secured them the Constructors' Championship with six races still remaining.

Russell, starting from pole, maintained control throughout, clinching his and Mercedes' second win this year. Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed second place, narrowly keeping Lando Norris at bay despite mechanical troubles.

The race, marked by intense competition and strategic driving, saw other notable performances, including a recovery drive from Kimi Antonelli to fifth and challenges faced by Lewis Hamilton as his brakes failed near the end. The event was the first to be declared a 'heat hazard' under new F1 regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)