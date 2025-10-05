Russell Shines in Singapore as McLaren Secures Constructors' Title

George Russell commanded the Singapore Grand Prix with a stellar performance from pole position, securing a well-deserved victory for Mercedes. His win relegated Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the McLaren duo to a battle for the remaining podium positions.

Lando Norris pressured Verstappen late in the race, ultimately settling for third place and contributing crucial points for McLaren. The team celebrated back-to-back constructors' titles, despite internal tensions following a contentious maneuver by Norris against teammate Oscar Piastri at the start.

Amid strategic pit stops and on-track drama, Verstappen managed to maintain second place. The eventful race saw penalties for Lewis Hamilton and discontent from Piastri, highlighting the competitive and emotional atmosphere of Formula 1 racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)