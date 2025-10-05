Left Menu

Russell Shines in Singapore as McLaren Secures Constructors' Title

George Russell secured victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, leading from pole position to finish ahead of Max Verstappen. Lando Norris clinched third, helping McLaren win a second consecutive constructors' title. Tensions rose in the McLaren garage due to an early race incident between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

05-10-2025
George Russell commanded the Singapore Grand Prix with a stellar performance from pole position, securing a well-deserved victory for Mercedes. His win relegated Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the McLaren duo to a battle for the remaining podium positions.

Lando Norris pressured Verstappen late in the race, ultimately settling for third place and contributing crucial points for McLaren. The team celebrated back-to-back constructors' titles, despite internal tensions following a contentious maneuver by Norris against teammate Oscar Piastri at the start.

Amid strategic pit stops and on-track drama, Verstappen managed to maintain second place. The eventful race saw penalties for Lewis Hamilton and discontent from Piastri, highlighting the competitive and emotional atmosphere of Formula 1 racing.

