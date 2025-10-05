Russell Shines in Singapore as McLaren Secures Constructors' Title
George Russell secured victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, leading from pole position to finish ahead of Max Verstappen. Lando Norris clinched third, helping McLaren win a second consecutive constructors' title. Tensions rose in the McLaren garage due to an early race incident between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.
George Russell commanded the Singapore Grand Prix with a stellar performance from pole position, securing a well-deserved victory for Mercedes. His win relegated Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the McLaren duo to a battle for the remaining podium positions.
Lando Norris pressured Verstappen late in the race, ultimately settling for third place and contributing crucial points for McLaren. The team celebrated back-to-back constructors' titles, despite internal tensions following a contentious maneuver by Norris against teammate Oscar Piastri at the start.
Amid strategic pit stops and on-track drama, Verstappen managed to maintain second place. The eventful race saw penalties for Lewis Hamilton and discontent from Piastri, highlighting the competitive and emotional atmosphere of Formula 1 racing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
George Russell Dominates Singapore Grand Prix: A Victory for Mercedes and McLaren
Russell Dominates Singapore GP as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship
Norris' Controversial Singapore Maneuver Spurs McLaren Dynamics
Piastri's Singapore Surprise: McLaren's Challenging Qualifying
George Russell on pole for F1''''s Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen beats McLarens