India Sets Formidable Target as Pakistan Stumbles in Women's World Cup Clash

India set a challenging target of 248, leaving Pakistan in trouble at 57 for three in their ICC Women's World Cup match. With key dismissals by India's bowlers, Pakistan faces a tough chase. India's innings was bolstered by Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, despite struggles on a slow pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India established a challenging target of 248 in their ICC Women's World Cup match against Pakistan, exerting significant pressure on their rivals who ended 20 overs at 57 for three.

Key dismissals by Indian players, including a run-out by Deepti Sharma and effective bowling by Kranti Gaud, intensified Pakistan's struggle, leaving them needing 191 runs in 30 overs.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed innings of 46 and Richa Ghosh's strategic 35-run cameo propelled India to 247, despite other batters finding the slow track difficult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

