Anurag Thakur Elected President of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Anurag Thakur, former union minister and Hamirpur MP, has been unanimously elected as the President of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association. The election took place during the association's Annual General Meeting, highlighting a shift in leadership aimed at revamping the state's sports culture.

Virender Kanwar, the outgoing president, took on the role of chief patron, while several other key positions saw new appointments, such as MLA Chopal Balbir Verma as senior vice president and Rajesh Bhandari as general secretary. This newly-formed leadership ensemble promises a collective effort to advance the state's sports landscape.

Thakur, in his address, set forth a trailblazing agenda focused on enhancing sports infrastructure and encouraging grassroots participation. He underscored the potential of high-altitude and endurance sports in the state, aiming to bolster these disciplines as part of a broader strategy to elevate Himachal Pradesh's sports ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)