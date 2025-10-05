Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Pakistan in Women's World Cup Clash

India secured a compelling 88-run victory over Pakistan in a Women's World Cup match. Despite a slow pitch, India posted 247 all out, thanks to contributions from Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh. Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma played key roles in restricting Pakistan to 159 all out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:56 IST
In a thrilling Women's World Cup showdown, India emerged victorious over Pakistan with an 88-run win. The match unfolded on Sunday, with India opting to bat first.

Riding on the commendable performances of Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, India managed a total of 247 all out in challenging conditions. Although several Indian batters struggled to convert starts into bigger scores, Deol's 46 and Ghosh's brisk 35 were pivotal in setting up a competitive score.

Pakistan faced a severe top-order collapse early in their chase, unable to recover and eventually being bowled out for 159 in 43 overs. Sidra Amin's valiant 81 could not turn the tide, while key Indian bowlers Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma took crucial wickets to seal the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

