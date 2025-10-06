Left Menu

Rangers Sack Manager Russell Martin Amid Sluggish Season Start

Rangers Football Club has dismissed manager Russell Martin following a disappointing beginning to the season, which finds them in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership. The decision comes after Martin's short tenure, which saw failures in both Champions League and Europa League campaigns, resulting in the club's impatience.

Rangers Football Club has parted ways with manager Russell Martin after an unsatisfactory start to the season, leaving the team in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership. Martin, who was appointed in June on a three-year contract following his dismissal from Southampton, faced mounting pressure due to poor performances.

The tipping point came after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Falkirk, which found Rangers trailing 11 points behind league leaders Hearts after only seven games. The club emphasized that despite the need for adjustment during transition periods, the results failed to align with their expectations.

Under Martin's leadership, Rangers failed to reach the Champions League league phase, having been ousted by Club Brugge during the playoff round, and started the Europa League with defeats to Genk and Sturm Graz. Assistant coach Matt Gill and first-team coach Mike Williamson will also leave their roles, with no announcement yet on Martin's successor.

