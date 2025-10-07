Left Menu

Leandro Trossard Dismisses Transfer Rumors, Commits to Arsenal

Belgian footballer Leandro Trossard clarified his commitment to Arsenal, debunking transfer rumors. Trossard, who joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion, overcame early-season injuries and is now a key player in the squad. He is focused on upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Belgium against North Macedonia and Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST
Leandro Trossard Dismisses Transfer Rumors, Commits to Arsenal

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard has reiterated his commitment to Arsenal, dismissing rumors of a potential transfer away from the club. Since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, Trossard has played 97 Premier League games, scoring 21 goals for the London club.

Speaking to the press as Belgium prepared for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Wales, Trossard addressed the speculation, stating, "Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal." He attributed the rumors to an early-season injury that limited his playing time.

Now back to full fitness, Trossard has reestablished himself in the Premier League leaders' squad. "I've played a lot in recent weeks, done my thing, and I feel good about that," he said. With decisive games ahead for Belgium, Trossard and his teammates aim to secure victories in their upcoming fixtures.

TRENDING

1
Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Industry

Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Indus...

 India
2
Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

 Global
3
President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, and EU Ties

President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, ...

 South Africa
4
Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Estate

Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Esta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025