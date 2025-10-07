Leandro Trossard Dismisses Transfer Rumors, Commits to Arsenal
Belgian footballer Leandro Trossard clarified his commitment to Arsenal, debunking transfer rumors. Trossard, who joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion, overcame early-season injuries and is now a key player in the squad. He is focused on upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Belgium against North Macedonia and Wales.
Belgian forward Leandro Trossard has reiterated his commitment to Arsenal, dismissing rumors of a potential transfer away from the club. Since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, Trossard has played 97 Premier League games, scoring 21 goals for the London club.
Speaking to the press as Belgium prepared for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Wales, Trossard addressed the speculation, stating, "Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal." He attributed the rumors to an early-season injury that limited his playing time.
Now back to full fitness, Trossard has reestablished himself in the Premier League leaders' squad. "I've played a lot in recent weeks, done my thing, and I feel good about that," he said. With decisive games ahead for Belgium, Trossard and his teammates aim to secure victories in their upcoming fixtures.
