R360 Rugby League Faces Global Union Backlash

Major rugby unions from countries including New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and others have announced that players who join the upcoming R360 global franchise league will become ineligible for international selection. The announcement follows media reports linking the R360 league, led by former England centre Mike Tindall, with lucrative contracts set to entice top players.

The unions, in a united statement, expressed their concerns, urging players and support staff to exercise extreme caution regarding the R360 competition, which is slated to launch in 2026. They highlighted the critical role that international rugby plays in supporting the sport's ecosystem, from grassroots to elite performance, warning of potential detrimental effects on both financial and cultural aspects.

Additionally, there are apprehensions about the R360 model prioritizing profits for a select few, lacking transparency, and not coordinating with domestic and international schedules. Players are advised that joining the league would affect their eligibility for national teams, with the unions urging thorough consultation with player associations before committing to the R360 initiative.

