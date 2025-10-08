Football Diplomacy: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai Showcase

In a significant move to strengthen international sports relations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took part in a football showcase event organized by the English Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The high-profile event, held at the Cooperage football ground, saw Starmer arrive from London earlier in the day amidst heightened police security. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance sports diplomacy between the UK and India.

Adding star power to the occasion, former England international Michael Owen was also in attendance, mingling with local football enthusiasts and young players eager to engage with global football icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)