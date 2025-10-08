Left Menu

Football Diplomacy: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai Showcase

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended a football event in Mumbai, organized by the English Premier League to bolster sports diplomacy and UK-India relations. Former England player Michael Owen also participated, joining local enthusiasts and young players at the Cooperage football ground amidst tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:12 IST
In a significant move to strengthen international sports relations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took part in a football showcase event organized by the English Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The high-profile event, held at the Cooperage football ground, saw Starmer arrive from London earlier in the day amidst heightened police security. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance sports diplomacy between the UK and India.

Adding star power to the occasion, former England international Michael Owen was also in attendance, mingling with local football enthusiasts and young players eager to engage with global football icons.

