Rakshit Dahiya Shines: India's Bright Hope in World Amateur Golf

Rakshit Dahiya emerged as the top Indian performer at the first round of the World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy. He secured a tied 28th spot amidst challenging conditions. Despite a few setbacks, including a bogey, he maintained an even-par 72 score, showing resilience and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:13 IST
Rakshit Dahiya
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Rakshit Dahiya shone as the best-placed Indian golfer with an even-par 72 during the challenging opening round of the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for the Eisenhower Trophy on Wednesday.

The Delhi NCR Cup 2025 champion was seven strokes behind leader Hiroshi Hirahara Tai from Singapore, playing at the Tanah Merah Country Club. Team India ended the day tied 18th among 36 participating nations.

Dahiya's performance, part of a three-member team from the Indian Golf Union, saw initial struggles with early bogeys but was redeemed by birdies later on. His finish, marred by a final bogey, was still commendable given the conditions, indicating promising prospects in forthcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

