Tennis Integrity Agency Offers Legal Aid and Support for Doping Cases
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has launched a program providing tennis players under doping investigations with free legal support, confidential counselling, and financial aid for product testing. The initiative includes backing for psychological well-being through organizations like Sporting Chance.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tennis players facing doping or match-fixing investigations can now access free legal aid, confidential counseling, and funding for product testing, announced the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Wednesday. This program begins immediately and undergoes review after the next year.
The initiative allows players to receive up to USD 5,000 for laboratory testing, accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, to identify contamination in medicines or supplements. Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service, extends its legal support from the moment a player first tests positive.
Sporting Chance offers psychological support to athletes under investigation. The ITIA highlighted the financial and emotional costs these processes entail, emphasizing that players deserve support. High-profile cases, such as those involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, underline the need for fair handling of doping cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tennis
- ITIA
- doping
- legal aid
- Sporting Chance
- contamination
- WADA
- Sinner
- Swiatek
- Nadal
ALSO READ
Caesium 137 Contamination Discovered Near Jakarta
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Factory Sealed After Fatal Cough Syrup Contamination
NHRC Demands Urgent Action Against Cough Syrup Contamination
US FDA slaps new requirements for Indonesia's shrimp and spices after radioactive contamination
Initial losses by fishermen in flood-hit Marathwada pegged at Rs 22 crore: Minister Rane