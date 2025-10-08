Left Menu

Tennis Integrity Agency Offers Legal Aid and Support for Doping Cases

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has launched a program providing tennis players under doping investigations with free legal support, confidential counselling, and financial aid for product testing. The initiative includes backing for psychological well-being through organizations like Sporting Chance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:53 IST
Tennis Integrity Agency Offers Legal Aid and Support for Doping Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tennis players facing doping or match-fixing investigations can now access free legal aid, confidential counseling, and funding for product testing, announced the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Wednesday. This program begins immediately and undergoes review after the next year.

The initiative allows players to receive up to USD 5,000 for laboratory testing, accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, to identify contamination in medicines or supplements. Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service, extends its legal support from the moment a player first tests positive.

Sporting Chance offers psychological support to athletes under investigation. The ITIA highlighted the financial and emotional costs these processes entail, emphasizing that players deserve support. High-profile cases, such as those involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, underline the need for fair handling of doping cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025