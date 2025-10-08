Tennis Integrity Agency Offers Legal Aid and Support for Doping Cases

Tennis players facing doping or match-fixing investigations can now access free legal aid, confidential counseling, and funding for product testing, announced the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Wednesday. This program begins immediately and undergoes review after the next year.

The initiative allows players to receive up to USD 5,000 for laboratory testing, accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, to identify contamination in medicines or supplements. Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service, extends its legal support from the moment a player first tests positive.

Sporting Chance offers psychological support to athletes under investigation. The ITIA highlighted the financial and emotional costs these processes entail, emphasizing that players deserve support. High-profile cases, such as those involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, underline the need for fair handling of doping cases.

