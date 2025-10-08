Left Menu

Bengal Cricket Team Gears Up for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to lead Bengal's strong team in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 starting October 15. With Abishek Porel as vice-captain, and star bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep, the team looks promising. The team is in Elite Group C and will play against Uttarakhand in their first match.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will take charge of a formidable Bengal cricket team as they aim for glory in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. The team was announced by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday.

The squad's leadership is strengthened with the inclusion of talented wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as vice-captain. The pace attack will be bolstered by the presence of India's Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep, adding firepower to the lineup.

Bengal's batting prowess will rely on seasoned players like Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee, along with promising talents such as Sudip Kumar Gharami. The team will face stiff competition in Elite Group C, beginning their campaign against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens on October 15.

