Aditya Shinde Shines as Puneri Paltan Triumph Over U Mumba

In a riveting encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Aditya Shinde emerged as the star as Puneri Paltan dismantled U Mumba's early lead to secure a 37-27 victory.

Early aggression by U Mumba, highlighted by Ajit Chouhan's Super Raid, put them ahead. However, Shinde's exceptional raiding prowess saw Puneri level the score by the first quarter. The second quarter showcased Puneri's strategic dominance, as they used sharpened raids and calculated plays to lead 17-12 at halftime.

The match remained competitive, with Ajit Chouhan applying pressure on Puneri's defense. Yet, the seasoned tactics of Shinde and his Paltan teammates, alongside key defensive maneuvers, ensured Puneri reclaimed momentum. Ultimately, Shinde's Super Tackle and an All Out on U Mumba solidified a decisive 10-point win. (ANI)

