Left Menu

Aditya Shinde Shines as Puneri Paltan Triumph Over U Mumba

Aditya Shinde's commanding performance helped Puneri Paltan defeat U Mumba 37-27 at SDAT Stadium. Despite a strong start from U Mumba, Shinde's raids turned the momentum, sealing the win for the season 10 champions. The decisive lead was maintained through strategic play by Puneri's balanced squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:26 IST
Aditya Shinde Shines as Puneri Paltan Triumph Over U Mumba
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Aditya Shinde emerged as the star as Puneri Paltan dismantled U Mumba's early lead to secure a 37-27 victory.

Early aggression by U Mumba, highlighted by Ajit Chouhan's Super Raid, put them ahead. However, Shinde's exceptional raiding prowess saw Puneri level the score by the first quarter. The second quarter showcased Puneri's strategic dominance, as they used sharpened raids and calculated plays to lead 17-12 at halftime.

The match remained competitive, with Ajit Chouhan applying pressure on Puneri's defense. Yet, the seasoned tactics of Shinde and his Paltan teammates, alongside key defensive maneuvers, ensured Puneri reclaimed momentum. Ultimately, Shinde's Super Tackle and an All Out on U Mumba solidified a decisive 10-point win. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025