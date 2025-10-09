Ruben Amorim: The New Era of Patience at Manchester United

Manchester United's under-fire coach, Ruben Amorim, has been assured the full duration of his three-year contract to showcase his capabilities. Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe expressed firm support for Amorim, despite the team's recent struggles, including finishing 15th last season and missing out on European competitions.

Ratcliffe drew parallels between Amorim's current challenges and those faced by legendary manager Alex Ferguson in his early years. Speaking on a podcast, Ratcliffe highlighted the importance of patience and a long-term focus in football management. He reaffirmed that results won't dictate immediate changes, emphasizing a strong vision for United's future success.

Despite setbacks on the pitch, Manchester United posted record revenues recently, buoyed by significant squad investments. Ratcliffe remains optimistic about the financial trajectory and has plans to revitalize the club's academy, aiming to return it to its former glory of producing top talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)