Canadian Premier League to Pioneer Innovative Offside Rule

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) is set to become the first professional league to test a new offside rule in the 2026 season. This new interpretation, crafted by Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, is designed to boost attacking strategies and the pace of the game, according to the league's statement released on Tuesday.

"This is an important pilot," stated Wenger. "By implementing this new offside interpretation in a professional setting, we aim to assess its potential in enhancing game clarity and promoting offensive participation." The new rule dictates that an attacker is offside only when there's visible 'daylight' between them and the defender, ensuring fair play if any scoring part of the body is level with the second-last defender.

The pilot will be closely conducted in collaboration with FIFA, which will lead research and evaluations alongside Canada Soccer, preparing players and match officials. Canadian Premier League Commissioner James Johnson emphasized the league's commitment to innovation and contributing to the sport's global evolution, alongside introducing FIFA-supported measures to improve match efficiency.