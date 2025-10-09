Left Menu

Fearlessness Fuels India's T20 Cricket Renaissance

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, attributes their recent success to overcoming the fear of failure in knockout games. Since 2022, India has won two ICC titles and an Asia Cup by adopting an attacking cricket approach. Suryakumar lauds Rohit Sharma for his leadership guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:33 IST
Fearlessness Fuels India's T20 Cricket Renaissance
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

India's T20 cricket team, led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav, has seen remarkable success in recent competitions. The team's strategy of overcoming the fear of failure in high-stakes knockout games has been pivotal. This bold approach has helped India secure two ICC titles and an Asia Cup over the past 15 months.

Suryakumar emphasized a crucial mindset shift starting in 2022, when the team decided to embrace a fearless style of play to win championships. This new mentality was developed post the T20 World Cup in Australia and resulted in a victorious ICC campaign for the first time in over a decade.

In addition to a strategic overhaul, Suryakumar acknowledged the influence of fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma, whose leadership skills significantly impacted his own. Having learned the nuances of leadership from Sharma, Suryakumar appreciates their long-standing camaraderie and the invaluable lessons garnered from Sharma's experience on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

 India
2
Malta's Surprise Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Malta's Surprise Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

 Malta
3
Currency Waves: Yen Resilience and Euro Pressure Amid Political Unrest

Currency Waves: Yen Resilience and Euro Pressure Amid Political Unrest

 Global
4
Massive Ephedrine Bust: Four Arrested in Telangana

Massive Ephedrine Bust: Four Arrested in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025