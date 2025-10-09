Thrilling Women’s World Cup Match Ends in Nail-biting Finish

In an electrifying Women's World Cup encounter, India posted a total of 251 runs in 49.5 overs against South Africa on Thursday. The intense match was characterized by noteworthy performances from both sides. Richa Ghosh delivered an exceptional innings, scoring 94, which propelled India to a challenging total.

South Africa's bowlers put up a resilient fight, with Chloe Tryon taking three crucial wickets, disrupting the middle order. Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba each claimed two wickets, applying relentless pressure on the Indian batters. Despite their efforts, India managed to put up a competitive score.

The match, held amid high hopes and expectations, demonstrated the skills and determination of the players, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the tournament. Fans were left on edge as both teams showcased their strengths in a closely-fought contest.

