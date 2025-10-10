Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Ina Kim-Schaad Clinches U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Title

Ina Kim-Schaad secured a historic victory against Hanley Long in the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur tournament, winning on the fifth extra hole. The 42-year-old is now a two-time champion, first since 2016, and both finalists earned spots in future prestigious tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ina Kim-Schaad emerged victorious in a record-setting marathon match at the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, defeating Hanley Long on the 23rd hole with a decisive 18-foot birdie putt. The competition unfolded at Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Dunes Course, setting the stage for the longest championship play-off in the event's history.

Kim-Schaad, aged 42 and hailing from Jupiter, Florida, now boasts two championship titles, having previously won in 2019. Her triumph makes her the fourth-oldest winner in the tournament's history and reaffirms her status following Julia Potter-Bobb's twin victories in 2016.

Both finalists, along with Kim-Schaad, secured entry into the 2026 U.S. Women's Open and the 2026 U.S. Women's Amateur, with Kim-Schaad earning an additional entry into the 2027 U.S. Women's Amateur. The gripping contest served as a testament to resilience and sportsmanship from both competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

