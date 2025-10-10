Kylian Mbappe's Madrid Renaissance: A New Chapter

Real Madrid's star forward Kylian Mbappe has embraced the slower pace of Madrid life, attributing it to his revitalized mental and physical health. With 14 goals in just 10 matches this season, the 26-year-old French captain continues to excel on the field, following an outstanding debut campaign.

After leaving Paris St Germain in June 2024, where he became the all-time leading scorer with 256 goals, Mbappe has quickly adjusted to his new surroundings. He expressed a newfound relaxation in Madrid, contrasting the hectic lifestyle in Paris, which he believes is pivotal in his evolution as a player.

As France tops Group D in World Cup qualifiers, Mbappe is poised to surpass Olivier Giroud's record, needing only five goals to become France's all-time leading scorer. Despite an illustrious career in Paris marked by six Ligue 1 titles, Mbappe is keen to prove his worth both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)