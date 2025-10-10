French Duo Stuns the Tennis World at the Shanghai Masters

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech produced a commanding performance on Friday to defeat Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters. This victory allows Rinderknech to join his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the semi-finals lineup.

A remarkable turn of events, Vacherot, ranked 204th globally, stunned Danish 10th seed Holger Rune to reach the semi-finals, making him the second-lowest ranked player to achieve this at an ATP Masters 1000 event. Their unexpected success hints at a possible family showdown, though the formidable Novak Djokovic is on Vacherot's horizon.

Rinderknech, 30, also made history as the oldest first-time ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist since Jan-Lennard Struff in 2023. With this win, Rinderknech, currently ranked 54th, is expected to break into the top 40 when new rankings are released on Monday. He is set to face either Daniil Medvedev or Alex de Minaur next.

(With inputs from agencies.)