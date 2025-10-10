Left Menu

French Duo Stuns the Tennis World at the Shanghai Masters

Arthur Rinderknech and his cousin Valentin Vacherot have both reached the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters, making history as unlikely contenders in the ATP Masters 1000. Rinderknech defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Vacherot beat Holger Rune, setting the stage for a thrilling continuation of their tennis journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:16 IST
French Duo Stuns the Tennis World at the Shanghai Masters

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech produced a commanding performance on Friday to defeat Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters. This victory allows Rinderknech to join his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the semi-finals lineup.

A remarkable turn of events, Vacherot, ranked 204th globally, stunned Danish 10th seed Holger Rune to reach the semi-finals, making him the second-lowest ranked player to achieve this at an ATP Masters 1000 event. Their unexpected success hints at a possible family showdown, though the formidable Novak Djokovic is on Vacherot's horizon.

Rinderknech, 30, also made history as the oldest first-time ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist since Jan-Lennard Struff in 2023. With this win, Rinderknech, currently ranked 54th, is expected to break into the top 40 when new rankings are released on Monday. He is set to face either Daniil Medvedev or Alex de Minaur next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

 India
2
INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

 India
3
PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

 India
4
Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment Challenges

Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025