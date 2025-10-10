Delhi Toofans Thrill with First Win in Volleyball Season

Delhi Toofans secured their maiden victory of the volleyball season on Friday, emerging triumphant over the Hyderabad Black Hawks with scores of 15-10, 16-14, 17-15 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League, held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Carlos Berrios earned the Player of the Match accolade for his stellar performance.

The encounter saw early pressure on the Black Hawks, caused by three successive service errors. Although John Joseph attempted to counter for Hyderabad, unforced mistakes hindered their progress. Delhi's captain, Saqlain Tariq, skillfully distributed the ball, adding unpredictability to their offensive plays, while Shikhar Singh and Sahil Kumar fortified Hyderabad's defence.

In an earlier match, the Ahmedabad Defenders upset reigning champions Calicut Heroes with a 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14 victory. Battur Batsuuri was pivotal, filling the void left by absent player Shon T John with an aggressive performance that helped seal Ahmedabad's win. Both matches showcased intense competition and strategic play.