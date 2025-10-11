Left Menu

Carl Lewis Backs India's Olympic Dream for 2036

Carl Lewis supports India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, highlighting the nation's economic growth and enthusiasm. He believes hosting the Olympics would enhance sports, infrastructure, and global unity. India has officially submitted its bid, led by PT Usha, and aims to promote youth sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:23 IST
Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis has thrown his weight behind India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing the country's economic growth, vastness, and fervor for sports. Lewis believes that hosting the Games would not only enhance infrastructure and global unity but also significantly boost India's youth sports programs.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), spearheaded by President PT Usha, officially submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024. Speaking to ANI, Lewis remarked on India's strategic advantage, noting the nation's readiness and eagerness to host the prestigious event. He suggested that the Olympics would rally the country into heightened investment and enthusiasm for sports.

India's quest to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is an assertion of its capabilities to contribute on the global sports stage. Lewis also advised India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra to focus on self-improvement as he aims to reach new heights, stressing that the challenge lies in competing against oneself to maintain excellence.

