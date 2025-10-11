Carl Lewis Backs India's Olympic Dream for 2036

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis has thrown his weight behind India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing the country's economic growth, vastness, and fervor for sports. Lewis believes that hosting the Games would not only enhance infrastructure and global unity but also significantly boost India's youth sports programs.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), spearheaded by President PT Usha, officially submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024. Speaking to ANI, Lewis remarked on India's strategic advantage, noting the nation's readiness and eagerness to host the prestigious event. He suggested that the Olympics would rally the country into heightened investment and enthusiasm for sports.

India's quest to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is an assertion of its capabilities to contribute on the global sports stage. Lewis also advised India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra to focus on self-improvement as he aims to reach new heights, stressing that the challenge lies in competing against oneself to maintain excellence.