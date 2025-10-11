Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Tactical Move: Chamari Athapaththu Leads in Overcast Conditions

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu opted to bowl first in their Women's World Cup match against England, taking advantage of the overcast weather conditions. The game was briefly delayed due to a drizzle. The Sri Lankan team made one substitution, bringing in Dewmi Vihanga for Achini Kulasuriya, while England maintained an unchanged lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a strategic decision influenced by the weather, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in their Women's World Cup encounter.

The start of the match faced a short delay of 15 minutes, as a drizzle swept over the field, adding a layer of challenge to the teams' preparations.

Sri Lanka has adjusted their team lineup, introducing Dewmi Vihanga in place of Achini Kulasuriya. Meanwhile, England has chosen to retain its players from recent matches, fielding an unchanged squad.

