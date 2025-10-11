Sri Lanka's Tactical Move: Chamari Athapaththu Leads in Overcast Conditions

In a strategic decision influenced by the weather, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in their Women's World Cup encounter.

The start of the match faced a short delay of 15 minutes, as a drizzle swept over the field, adding a layer of challenge to the teams' preparations.

Sri Lanka has adjusted their team lineup, introducing Dewmi Vihanga in place of Achini Kulasuriya. Meanwhile, England has chosen to retain its players from recent matches, fielding an unchanged squad.